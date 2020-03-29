English — Español — 中文 — Deutsch — Français — Italiano — 日本語 — 한국어 — русский — Português

On March 28, Airbnb’s Head of Experiences Catherine Powell sent the following message to the Airbnb community outlining her response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting the community, and how the team is offering support.

I hope you are well and prioritizing the safety of you and your family as we all navigate what it means to be isolated but connected.