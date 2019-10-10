English — Español — 中文 — Deutsch — Français — Italiano — 日本語 — 한국어 — русский — Português — Nederlands

As part of creating a world where anyone can belong anywhere, you can now add accessibility features to your experience. Here are some tips, developed with our non-profit partners, that will help you start updating your experience settings. While guests won’t be able to see these updates initially, in the future they’ll be able to search by these features to understand if your experience is right for them.

Accessibility features fall into three groups: environmental features, communication features, and other features. You’ll be required to add a description to any you select to clarify how they apply to your specific experience.

Environmental features

These relate to the locations in which your experience takes place.

Accessible bathroom

Provide information about whether there is a bathroom that has no steps to access and ample turning space for a wheelchair. Highlight any additional features such as grab bars for the toilet, an emergency pull cord or if sink pipes are covered to prevent burns.

Provide information about whether there is a bathroom that has no steps to access and ample turning space for a wheelchair. Highlight any additional features such as grab bars for the toilet, an emergency pull cord or if sink pipes are covered to prevent burns. Disabled parking spot

Provide information about how many disabled parking spots (at least 8 feet wide or 2.5 meters) are available, and how far they are from the experience meeting point. Where there are shuttles or public transportation, let guests know if these vehicles are accessible.

Provide information about how many disabled parking spots (at least 8 feet wide or 2.5 meters) are available, and how far they are from the experience meeting point. Where there are shuttles or public transportation, let guests know if these vehicles are accessible. Mainly flat or leveled ground

Assess the facilities and paths where your experience takes place. To add this feature, doorways and hallways should be at least 32 inches (82 centimeters) wide with a firm, slip-resistant surface, no steps, and little or no slope.

Assess the facilities and paths where your experience takes place. To add this feature, doorways and hallways should be at least 32 inches (82 centimeters) wide with a firm, slip-resistant surface, no steps, and little or no slope. No stairs or steps

If your experience involves different locations, be mindful of any steps along the way, and provide details about them. Let guests know if you require advance information about their needs, or if elevators have size or weight restrictions.

If your experience involves different locations, be mindful of any steps along the way, and provide details about them. Let guests know if you require advance information about their needs, or if elevators have size or weight restrictions. Wide entrance

You can add this feature if entrances and hallways are step-free and at least 32 inches (82 centimeters) wide to provide access to wheelchairs.

Communication features

These describe options for communication you can provide on your experience.

Assistive technology

Let guests know about the type of technology that you have available such as auxiliary aids or sound systems for guests who are d/Deaf or hard of hearing.

Let guests know about the type of technology that you have available such as auxiliary aids or sound systems for guests who are d/Deaf or hard of hearing. Audio or verbal information

For guests who are blind or have low vision, let them know if verbal communication, Braille, or audio information is available.

For guests who are blind or have low vision, let them know if verbal communication, Braille, or audio information is available. d/Deaf aware

Highlight any features or communication methods (such as speaking clearly, minimizing background noise, having good lighting for lipreading) that will enable you to communicate with guests who are d/Deaf or hard of hearing.

Highlight any features or (such as speaking clearly, minimizing background noise, having good lighting for lipreading) that will enable you to communicate with guests who are d/Deaf or hard of hearing. Sign language

Where basic or fluent sign languages is available for guests, specify the level of fluency and which language (American Sign Language, British Sign Language, etc.).

Where basic or fluent sign languages is available for guests, specify the level of fluency and which language (American Sign Language, British Sign Language, etc.). Visible signage

Will written information be available in large print or braille? Providing easy-to-read and clear information in advance can help guests know what is going to happen.

Other features

These are other accessible features that may be relevant to your experience.

Adaptive equipment

Let guests know if you have any modified or specialized equipment such as tennis wheelchairs, hoists, or hoyer lifts which can enable full participation.

Let guests know if you have any modified or specialized equipment such as tennis wheelchairs, hoists, or hoyer lifts which can enable full participation. Break times

Scheduling frequent breaks with seating available can help guests with disabilities process what is going on, decompress, and rest.

Scheduling frequent breaks with seating available can help guests with disabilities process what is going on, decompress, and rest. Designated sighted guide

Give details about how to request an individual or group guide to help guests who are blind or have low vision to navigate.

Give details about how to request an individual or group guide to help guests who are blind or have low vision to navigate. Minimal / no line

Indicate where there is minimal or low time while waiting in line. Where possible, keep to the planned schedule to avoid stress or anxiety to guests who are used to routines.

Indicate where there is minimal or low time while waiting in line. Where possible, keep to the planned schedule to avoid stress or anxiety to guests who are used to routines. Quiet retreat space

Some guests may require a low-lit and quiet space to recover from situations that they consider to be over-stimulating or overwhelming. Provide details of this space and at which stages of the experience it is available.

Some guests may require a low-lit and quiet space to recover from situations that they consider to be over-stimulating or overwhelming. Provide details of this space and at which stages of the experience it is available. Refrigerator

Let guests know if there is an easily accessible refrigerator—this can be helpful to guests with special diets or medications that must be kept at cooler temperatures.

By adding accessibility features to your experience page, being flexible, and encouraging potential guests to message you with any accessibility concerns, you’ll let guests know what to expect and help them to feel welcome.