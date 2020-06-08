English — Español — 中文 — Deutsch — Français — Italiano —Português — 日本語 — 한국어 — русский

Host and guest safety is our priority in these unprecedented times. We want to empower hosts with the tools to host guests in their space safely. The following guidelines are specifically designed for hosts who bring guests into their homes or spaces you manage. This program is mandatory for hosts who bring guests into their homes or spaces you manage. For hosts who meet guests in public spaces, please refer here.

Please keep in mind that the cleaning guidelines may be updated from time to time as expert guidance evolves—Airbnb’s cleaning protocol is based on currently available guidance from relevant experts and prioritizes your health and well-being along with that of the overall community.

First, let’s start with the fundamentals: It is important to both clean and sanitize your space before welcoming guests. There is a difference between cleaning and sanitizing, and it’s important both are completed in the correct order.

Cleaning involves the removal of germs and dirt from surfaces. For example, using a soapy sponge to wipe off a kitchen countertop or stovetop.

Sanitizing involves the use of chemicals to reduce the number of germs and bacteria. For example, spraying a chemical disinfectant on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs.

Tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Limit the number of guests as necessary While we currently limit the number of guests to 10 people maximum, you may need to further limit your capacity to properly observe social distance requirements between you and guests, and between guests themselves. This is especially true for experiences taking place indoors. Regularly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water If that’s not possible, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Wear protective equipment at all times Airbnb requires both hosts and guests to wear protective face coverings at all times during an experience. Please refer to local regulatory guidance on masks/face coverings. And before you enter the space, consider using additional protective equipment such as disposable gloves and aprons or gowns.

Tips for effective cleaning and sanitizing

Purchase the right cleaning supplies We recommend only using disinfectant and sanitizer solutions that are registered with your local government’s chemical regulators (e.g., The Environmental Protection Agency or The European Chemicals Agency). Review the safety guidelines for your chemicals Always read the labels on your products to understand their active ingredients and how to use them properly. For more on how to read the labels on your products and their Safety Data Sheets, visit the Occupational Health and Safety Administration website . Ventilate rooms before you clean. The Centers for Disease Control ( CDC ) recommends opening outside doors and windows and using ventilating fans to increase air circulation in the space before beginning to clean and disinfect. Unplug before cleaning For your safety and to protect fixtures, remember to unplug appliances before cleaning. Plugged appliances that are turned “off” are still connected to electricity until unplugged. You can also shut off the power at the breaker.

Before you resume hosting experiences and between each instance of hosting you should complete the following steps for any space that will be a part of your experience.

Cleaning steps:

Take out all the garbage Starting with this step helps prevent dirty garbage from contaminating the space once it has been cleaned. Make sure to line all the garbage cans, which will make it easier to dispose of tissues and other waste.

Dust the space and sweep or vacuum the floor When dusting, start from the top down to ensure there are no visible signs of dirt. Sweep all hard surface floors and vacuum carpeting.

Clean all hard surfaces with soap and water that guests come into contact with Wipe each surface down to remove dirt, grease, dust, and germs. Hard surfaces include things like countertops, tables, sinks, cabinets, and floors. When mopping, work from the back corner of the room to the front, and dispose of the water in a sink that has not yet been cleaned.



Sanitizing steps:

Once a hard surface is clean, spray with disinfectant Focus on sanitizing all frequently touched surfaces in the space (such as doorknobs and light switches), as well as surfaces that may have touched soiled linens (such as flooring). Be sure to sanitize electronics based on the manufacturer’s cleaning directions.

Let the disinfectant stand for the specified length of time The product label will specify the wet contact time needed for the chemicals to effectively sanitize a surface. This allows the chemicals time to kill as many germs as possible.

Allow to air-dry If the surface dries before the wet contact time, there’s no guarantee that the product has killed the pathogens claimed on the label. When possible, allow the surface to air-dry.



Final steps:

Dispose of and wash your cleaning supplies Throw away disposable products such as disinfectant wipes. Wash any cleaning cloths at the highest heat setting appropriate for the material.

Empty and sanitize the vacuum cleaner after every cleaning Be sure to also disinfect any other cleaning tools that were used.

Safely remove any cleaning gear once you are done cleaning Dispose of or wash any protective gear according to their usage guidelines.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water If that’s not possible, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Set out cleaning supplies for your guests Empower your guests by setting out guest cleaning supplies they can use, such as disposable paper towels, disposable gloves, disinfectant spray or wipes, hand sanitizer, and extra hand soap.

Visually assess each room to ensure the stage is set for the next guests Imagine yourself as a guest entering your space for the first time.

Restock your cleaning supplies Be sure to take a moment to check expiration dates and refill any supplies that you have used, so you’re ready for the next experience.



Safety Reminders

Do not enter a space without the recommended protective equipment and do not reuse soiled gear. Be sure to read all safety labels so you understand how to use cleaning chemicals properly. Always keep chemical products out of reach of children. Be sure to read all safety labels to ensure you’re using cleaning chemicals properly. Do not touch your face while cleaning to help prevent the spread of germs.

Customizing for your space

We understand that some experiences may use particular rooms in a home. For further cleaning guidance on specific rooms in your home that guests may enter, you can learn more here. This cleaning guide includes checklists and further guidance on how best to prepare your space. You may also want to consider limiting guest access to areas of your space to reduce possible transmission.

For up-to-date guidelines on COVID-19 related cleaning standards, visit the CDC website. In addition, make sure you also review and follow any additional cleaning guidance from government or health authorities in your local jurisdiction.