Earlier this week on March 12, Airbnb’s Head of Experiences Catherine Powell sent the following message to the Airbnb community outlining her response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting the community, and how the team is offering support.

From the new Head of Airbnb Experiences:

I’d like to introduce myself. I’m Catherine, the new Head of Experiences at Airbnb. I’ve only been in the role for a little over a month, but already I’m so impressed by the spirit, enthusiasm, and heart of this community. It’s an honor and privilege to be part of it.

I’m reaching out as I’ve heard from many of you about how the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting your business. Some of you are experiencing more cancellations and fewer bookings. Some of you are concerned about your own health since hosting relies on interacting with people. And for those in more seriously affected regions, school closures, and other shutdowns are making it harder to balance your business and family responsibilities. Things are changing every day, and there’s so much that is still unknown.

I wanted you to know that our team is working on ways in which we can support you. In the coming weeks we’ll be hosting conversations online to listen to you, hear your ideas, and connect you to other hosts who can share their support and solutions. We are looking at ways to help you promote local experiences to people who cannot travel, in places where this is possible. And most importantly, we want to prepare all of you for when the situation improves. You will also be hearing more frequent updates from inside Airbnb. The company is focused on helping all our hosts through this challenging time.

We have some of the most creative, resourceful, and passionate entrepreneurs in the world on Airbnb Experiences. Every day, you bring hope, joy, and connectedness to the people and places around you—qualities that are needed now more than ever. And you are not alone. You’re part of a global community with all of us here at Airbnb and tens of thousands of your fellow hosts. We are weathering this storm together and will all emerge stronger for it.

Thank you for all you do. Please make sure your safety, and the safety of your family, is your top priority.

With admiration and gratitude,