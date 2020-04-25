Whether you’re new to Zoom or already familiar with it, set yourself up for hosting success by getting prepared. At least 30 minutes before your first experience, make sure you’re ready to host guests by testing the Zoom link created for the instance.

Log into Zoom with the email and password you used when activating the Zoom account provided by Airbnb Sign into your Airbnb account and go to your experiences host calendar Go to the date and time for your next instance and click the “Start hosting” button at the top Check that you’re the host of the Zoom meeting, test your sound, and review your video setup

For subsequent experiences, we recommend you log into Zoom at least 10 minutes before the start time so that you’re available to help any guests who may have trouble connecting and joining.

If guests reach out for the link or password, you can find both on your experiences host calendar—just select the date and time of the instance and copy the info under “Zoom link for guests”.

For more help, you can watch this step-by-step video.

