Even if you’ve read the articles on getting to know Zoom basics and learning advanced Zoom features, there are a few things you always want to keep in mind before, during, and after your online experience.

Before hosting an experience

Whether you plan to host from a desktop computer, your mobile device, or both at the same time, be sure to:

Download Zoom for desktop and mobile to get access to all its features and optimize performance.

Check the system requirements provided by Zoom to confirm you have the right setup for the best connection possible.

Test your internet speed to check the strength of your bandwidth and WiFi connection ( we recommend 10mbps or higher for good streaming quality).

Conduct a test meeting , familiarize yourself with Zoom controls and settings, and test your audio and video setup.

Join your experience 10 minutes before it starts to log into Zoom and do any troubleshooting necessary.

During the experience

In addition to sharing your expertise, a big part of hosting online is remembering to engage with the guests, so remember to:

Use the chat feature to share links, keep guests engaged, and give people a way to ask questions, add comments, or respond to your prompts

Monitor the chat throughout the experience so you can respond to any questions or comments people are adding

Look for people raising their hands and mute/unmute them as needed, especially during any Q&A portions

Call on people individually if multiple guests are trying to talk at once, and give each person a chance to speak

Use breakout rooms to organize guests into smaller groups for discussion, activity sharing, or teamwork

Watch out for any inappropriate activity from or between guests in the chat and or on their individual video thumbnails

Frequently asked questions

Whether you’re new to Zoom or are already familiar with it, here are answers to some of the most common questions about using Zoom to host an online experience:

Q: Do guests need to sign up for Zoom to join or participate in online experiences?

Guests can join and participate in online experiences without signing up for a Zoom account. If they’re using a desktop computer, they can use the link to join through a web browser or the Zoom app for desktop or mobile. If they’re joining from a mobile device, they need to download the Zoom app. In both cases, guests don’t need to sign up for a Zoom account.

Q: Does the number of guests per instance refer to the number of people or the number of houses (Zoom connections) joining the experience?

Just like in-person experiences, the price listed on your online experience page is per guest pricing. If you’re open to guests booking one spot and sharing their screen with other people in their household (e.g. families living and dialing in together), you’re welcome to speak to that in the text you add to your experience page.

Q: Can I take a photo or screenshot of the Zoom meeting during my experience and share it with guests, on social media, or elsewhere online?

If you want an image of your online experience, please ask for and receive permission from your guests before taking, sharing, or posting any photos or screenshots. However, if children are in attendance, you may not take or share any screenshots of your online experience, regardless of whether you have permission. No exceptions.

Q: What if a guest shares the link with someone outside of their household who didn’t book my experience?

Zoom’s Waiting Room feature can help you manage who’s allowed to join your experience and deal with uninvited guests. When this advanced feature is enabled, guests will not be able to join the experience before you do—once you arrive, you can confirm who’s on the guest list and admit each person individually.

Q: How do I handle guests who are being disruptive?

If someone is disruptive during your online experience, you can turn off their camera, mute them, or remove them from Zoom. To remove them from the meeting room:

Click Manage Participants from your Zoom toolbar Click More option next to the name of the person you want to remove Select Remove from the dropdown list

Once a guest is removed, they can’t rejoin the experience.

If you’d rather stop them from participating temporarily, enable the Attendee on Hold feature. This turns off the transmission of your audio and video to the people you choose, but it won’t stop the other guests from being able to participate. Please note that the Attend on Hold feature must be enabled before your experience begins; it can’t be enabled and used during an experience. Read the advanced Zoom features article to learn more.

Q: Can team members help me host an online experience?

If you have team members you want to add to your online experience, simply turn on the Co-host feature in Zoom. When enabled, both hosts and co-hosts can:

Mute participants

Request that a participant unmutes

Stop a participant’s video

Request that a participant starts their video

Prevent participants from screen sharing

Rename a participant

Put an attendee on hold (if the feature is enabled)

Lock the meeting to prevent anyone new from joining

Add or remove guests from the waiting room (if feature has been enabled by the host)

Only the primary host will be able to:

Make a guest the host or co-host

Enable Waiting Room feature

Q: How do I enable stereo audio in Zoom?

The Zoom account you have through Airbnb allows for stereo audio and we encourage hosts with live music or performances to use it. To enable stereo audio, you need to host through the Zoom desktop client and follow the instructions in the Zoom Help Center.

Q: How can I make my online experience more accessible to people with a disability?

To help make online experiences more accessible as a whole, Airbnb is working to ensure that the booking flow meets our commitments to accessibility. If you’d like to make your online experience accessible to people with hearing impairment, we recommend enabling Closed Captioning, a feature that allows you or a team member to type captions or subtitles during the online experience. You can find additional settings under Accessibility.

